Ben-Gvir returns to Sheikh Jarrah after violent clashes

Ben-Gvir was taken to the hospital after brawling with police in the neighborhood.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 07:44

Updated: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 08:54
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir arrives to open his office in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, February 13, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir arrives to open his office in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, February 13, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Otzma Yehudit head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir returned to the Sheikh Jarrah-Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood of east Jerusalem on Monday morning after being removed by police on Sunday night amid violent clashes between Jews and Arabs.

"Nothing will help them," Ben-Gvir said Monday morning. "Until they don't install proper security measures to Shimon HaTzadik (Sheikh Jarrah), my office will continue its operations."

Ben-Gvir was taken to Hadassah Medical Center on Sunday night after brawling with police as they dismantled the temporary office he had set up in the neighborhood.

Joint List MKs Ofer Cassif and Ahmed Tibi also took part in the clashes on Sunday evening, with video from the scene showing the MKs brawling with right-wing protesters and former Jerusalem deputy-mayor Aryeh King.

Police guard during clashes between Jewish men and Palestinians in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, February 13, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Police guard during clashes between Jewish men and Palestinians in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, February 13, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

"Never has an MK in Israel raised a hand against a police officer," tweeted Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev on Monday in reference to Ben-Gvir. "Immunity is sacred, violence is obscene. Thank you to police forces operating with determined forces in the sensitive area of Sheikh Jarrah despite the provocations."

Ben-Gvir attacked Bar-Lev for his comments, claiming that the minister had ordered the removal of Ben-Gvir's office and was responsible for the violence during the removal, saying this infringed on his immunity. The MK called Bar-Lev the "biggest failure of a minister in the history of Israel."

Violent clashes broke out between Arabs and Jews on Sunday after Ben-Gvir set up a temporary office in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Ben-Gvir had announced on Saturday night that he would be setting up the office in the garden of the Yoshvayev family whose house was set on fire over the weekend – and whose car was set aflame nine times – adding that he would stay there until the family receives 24/7 security.

At least 12 suspects were arrested by police during the riots, who used sound grenades, rubber bullets and water cannons, among other riot dispersal methods, to disperse the crowds. 21 Arab injuries were reported by the Jerusalem Red Crescent on Sunday.

Palestinian factions warned that the violence would cause the situation to explode and called on Palestinians and Arabs to come to the neighborhood to clash with Jews. The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV reported that Hamas had told Egyptian mediators that the situation was a "dangerous escalation that cannot be tolerated," saying that Israel is "playing with fire again."

Hamas official Mushir al-Masri told Al-Mayadeen on Sunday evening that "the rocket launchers will always defend Jerusalem, and the resistance defends the people wherever they are," stressing that an equation of "escalation will be met by escalation" had been imposed by the Palestinian factions.

Tensions surrounding planned evictions of Arab families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood were one of the reasons Palestinian terrorist groups cited for launching rockets at Jerusalem on Jerusalem Day last year, sparking the nearly two-week-long conflict.

In November, four of the Arab families threatened with eviction rejected a High Court of Justice compromise to solve their property dispute with the Jewish-owned Nahalat Shimon Company.



Tags East Jerusalem Palestinians Sheikh Jarrah itamar ben-gvir
