Ukraine defense minister sees stable security situation

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday the latest threat assessments did not contain "anything unexpected" and were consistent with earlier views.

In a televised statement he said Ukrainian armed forces were keeping up a nationwide military drill, one of which would be attended by the military attaché of Belarus.

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov attends tactical exercises, which are conducted by the Ukrainian National Guard, Armed Forces, in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine February 4, 2022. (credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)

Ukraine's neighbour has assured Kyiv there is no military threat from its territory.

Reznikov said he would participate in a "virtual meeting" of all NATO defense ministers set for Thursday.