Israel strikes Syrian targets with anti-aircraft missiles

The attack was reportedly aimed at Iranian militias located southwest of the capital Damascus. There was property damage at the scene.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 01:00

Updated: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 01:35
Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/OMAR SANADIKI)
Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/OMAR SANADIKI)

Israel attacked Syrian targets in the village of Zakia, southern Damascus, with anti-aircraft missiles fired from the Golan Heights, SANA reports. 

A military source told SANA that "at around 11:35 on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, the Israeli enemy carried out an airstrike with anto-aircraft missiles fired from the occupied of the Syrian Golan region."

"The aggression targeted some points in the vicinity of the town of Zakiyah, south of Damascus, and the (Syrian) air defenses shot down some of these missiles," the source added.

The attack was reportedly aimed at Iranian militias located southwest of the capital Damascus. There was property damage at the scene.

The Iron Dome missile defense system in action. (credit: Israel Defense Ministry Spokesperson’s Office) The Iron Dome missile defense system in action. (credit: Israel Defense Ministry Spokesperson’s Office)

Israel and Syria frequently engage in cross-border military strikes, with the most recent incident coming on February 8th when rocket sirens blared in and near Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel. Syrian state media reported an alleged Israeli airstrike near Damascus that night, while the IDF confirmed that an anti-aircraft missile fired from Syria was responsible for the sirens and that the missile exploded in mid-air.

This is a developing story.



