Two Palestinians injured in clashes with IDF in Jenin

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 09:22

Updated: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 10:32

Two Palestinians were injured from live bullets in Jenin overnight, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed on Thursday morning. No IDF personnel was injured. 

IDF entered the city to make a round of arrests for terror suspects when a few individuals shot towards the soldiers. IDF fired back.

