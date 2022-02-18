COVID-19 in Israel: 15,297 new cases, 827 serious condition

A total of 15,297 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in Israel Thursday out of 152,503 tests taken, the Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

Currently, 827 patients are in serious condition, with 318 critical and 259 on ventilators and 28 connected to ECMO machines.

The death toll currently stands at 9,800, and the R rate has dropped to 0.67.

A total of 708,952 Israelis have received four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 4,459,073 have received three doses, 6,116,553 have received two and 6,697,307 have received one.

This is a developing story.