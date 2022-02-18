The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russian-backed separatists refuse to hold talks with Ukraine

By REUTERS
FEBRUARY 18, 2022

Separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine said on Friday they saw no point in agreeing to hold emergency talks with the Ukrainian government after a major increase in shelling between the two sides, the Interfax news agency reported.

Separately, the RIA news agency cited the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic as saying it would only agree to such talks if there were specific proposals on the table to discuss.



