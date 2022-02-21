Morocco, Israel sign trade cooperation deal

Morocco and Israel signed on Monday a trade and economic cooperation agreement to facilitate investments, as the two countries look to broaden cooperation since they normalized ties in 2020.

The deal was signed in Rabat by Israeli Economy Minister Orna Barbiva and Morocco's Trade Minister Ryad Mezzour.

