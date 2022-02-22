UK says: The Russian invasion of Ukraine has begun

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already begun so Britain will sanction Russia, British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

"You can conclude that the invasion of Ukraine has begun," Javid said.

