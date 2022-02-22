The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine crisis: US, UK, other countries to sanction Russia

Measures being rolled out in response to Putin's decree were separate from sanctions the United States and its allies have been readying if Russia invades Ukraine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2022 01:04

Updated: FEBRUARY 22, 2022 01:18
US Vice President Joe Biden addresses the session "Cancer Moonshot: A Call to Action" during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 19, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS/RUBEN SPRICH)
US Vice President Joe Biden addresses the session "Cancer Moonshot: A Call to Action" during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 19, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RUBEN SPRICH)

Numerous countries around the world readied to issue sanctions against Russia over its recognition of the independence the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order prohibiting "new investment" by an American, wherever located, and the "importation into the United States, directly or indirectly, of any goods, services, or technology from the covered regions."

Psaki said measures being rolled out in response to Putin's decree were separate from sanctions the United States and its allies have been readying if Russia invades Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the executive order "is designed to prevent Russia from profiting off of this blatant violation of international law."

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said European Union countries have agreed to impose a limited set of sanctions "targeting those who are responsible" for Russia's recognition of the rebel regions.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City (credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ/POOL) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City (credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ/POOL)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will agree to a package of immediate sanctions against Russia at an 0630 GMT meeting of the government's crisis response committee (COBR) on Tuesday, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The Prime Minister will chair a COBR at 0630 tomorrow morning to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine and to coordinate the UK response including agreeing a significant package of sanctions to be introduced immediately,” the spokesperson said. 

This is a developing story.



