After 21 years: Law to ban advertisement of cigarettes approved

After 21 years: A law proposed by MKs Musi Raz and Ofer Kasif to ban the advertisement of cigarettes in press outlets has now been approved by the Economics Committee for a first reading.

After it was first submitted by MK Musi Raz 21 years ago, the proposal was approved with amendments that came in agreement with Yedioth Ahronoth CEO Yinon Engel and Haaretz publisher Amos Schocken, according to which advertisement in the press will gradually be phased out until a complete halt in 2029.

