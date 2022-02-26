Israel returns ambassador to Poland after six-month hiatus

Against the background of the war in Ukraine, Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid ordered the Israeli ambassador to Poland, Dr. Yacov Livne, to leave for Warsaw for the first time in six months.

This is in order to "promote assistance to Israeli citizens crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland and in view of the importance of the events and the central place that Poland fills them in," according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Livne will take off for Poland tomorrow morning and will submit his charter soon, according to reports. The move is coordinated with Poland. For the past six months, there has been no Israeli ambassador to Poland, and the embassy was headed by a replacement.