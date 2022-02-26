The Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel posted on Facebook on Saturday that Israelis who wish to travel to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion could do so and gave contact information.

"Urgent! To the attention of persons who wish to participate in the protection of Ukraine from the Russian military aggression!" the post began.

"Dear compatriots, brothers and all caring citizens of Israel and other countries who are currently in Israel! The Embassy has begun the formation of lists of volunteers who wish to participate in combat actions against the Russian aggressor."

"If you are ready to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine, please send a message to the e-mail. Email [email protected] to [email protected]"

"In the message, mention the ID, citizenship, date of birth, foreign passport number, military specialty and contacts for communication. The Embassy will inform further regarding further measures," the post concluded.

A mother talks to her child during a protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine, outside the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus February 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU)

There are hundreds of thousands of citizens of Ukrainian descent in Israel, many of whom have served in the IDF. Israeli media in recent days interviewed several Israelis with Ukrainian citizenship who are currently in Ukraine and have already volunteered for combat.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Kornichuk, said in a statement issued by the embassy in Tel Aviv that negotiations are underway with the Israeli government to send humanitarian aid to his country. "We have discussed urgent humanitarian aid from Israel, and I am happy to say that we expect to receive it in the coming hours," he said, adding: "It is mainly medical aid to hospitals. We are not talking about soldiers, you have your security matters and we are smart enough not to to offer it."