Ukraine rejects meet in Belarus after Russia says ready for talks

Zelensky said that he was open to talks with Russia, but not in a city from which missiles were being launched at his country.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2022 09:25

Updated: FEBRUARY 27, 2022 10:05
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen during a televised address to the nation, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 14, 2022. (photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected a Russian offer of talks in Belarus on Sunday, saying Minsk itself was complicit in the Russian invasion, but leaving the door open to negotiations in other locations.

The Kremlin said on Sunday its delegation was ready to meet Ukrainian officials in the Belarusian city of Gomel.

A Ukrainian presidential advisor said that the delegation arrived in Gomel knowing it was pointless. 

President Volodymyr Zelensky's spokesman said on social media on Friday that Ukraine and Russia were discussing a place and time for talks.

"Ukraine was and remains ready to talk about a ceasefire and peace," spokesman Sergii Nykyforov said.

Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, February 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, February 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)

The location of the impending negotiations is notable, as Belarus aided Russian forces by allowing troops to pass through its borders to enter Ukraine. There are also reports of Russian projectiles and aircraft launches from Belarussian territory. 
It is unclear what Putin and Zelensky's demands will be of one another, as the Russian advance allegedly was slowing on the fourth day of the war due to supply and morale issues. It is expected that the status of the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic, withdrawal of Russian troops, and status of prisoners of war will be of heavy focus. 

After amassing some 190,000 troops to the north, east and south of Ukraine, Putin on Monday signed a decree to recognize two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic, as independent entities in a signing ceremony shown on state television.

On Thursday Russia finally launched what Putin called a "special military operation" after weeks of denying its intention to invade Ukraine. Putin argued that Ukraine, a democratic nation of 44 million people, is an illegitimate state carved out of Russia, a view Ukrainians see as aimed at erasing their more than thousand-year history.


The is a developing story.



