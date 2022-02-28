Lapid: Israel will join UN condemnation of Russia

Israel will vote in favor of a resolution condemning Russia in the UN General Assembly on Monday, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said.



“Israel was and will be on the right side of history,” Lapid said. “These are our values. Our alliance is with the US.”

