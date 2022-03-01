The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Politics

Jewish Agency interim head renewed after drama - exclusive

Powerful Jewish officials attempted a mutiny against Yaakov Hagoel.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: MARCH 1, 2022 16:26

Updated: MARCH 1, 2022 16:38
World Zionist Organization chairman Yaakov Hagoel with newly elected President Isaac Herzog in July, at a ceremony in honor of Herzog’s departure as chairman of the Jewish Agency. (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
World Zionist Organization chairman Yaakov Hagoel with newly elected President Isaac Herzog in July, at a ceremony in honor of Herzog’s departure as chairman of the Jewish Agency.
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

In a dramatic meeting of the Jewish Agency Executive on Monday night, attempts were made to unseat World Zionist Organization chairman Yaakov Hagoel as interim Jewish Agency chairman and the head of its selection committee for a new chairman.

Members of the executive, led by UJA-Federation of New York chief executive officer Eric Goldstein, questioned whether Hagoel's conflict of interest as both the interim chairman and the head of the selection committee hindered the process of selecting a new Agency chairman. Sources present at the meeting said Goldstein, the leader of the most powerful Federation, delivered an impassioned address. 

The Agency selection committee failed to choose a chairman by Sunday's deadline after an eight month race, despite there being seven candidates. The decision left the Agency with no permanent chairman at a time when its staff is playing a major role in helping the Jews of Ukraine and facilitating the aliyah of thousands of them.

Influential Keren Hayesod official David Koschitzky, who was a member of the selection committee, suggested keeping Hagoel as interim head of the Agency but removing him as head of the committee.

Hagoel responded that he is working hard as interim head of the Agency in a volunteer capacity with no additional income and barely seeing his family. He told the participants in the meeting that he was offended that they would even consider removing him when he is doing so much to help Ukrainian Jewry. 

KURT AND EDITH Rothschild with David Koschitzky (credit: Philip Touito)KURT AND EDITH Rothschild with David Koschitzky (credit: Philip Touito)

A vote was held on keeping Hagoel as interim chairman, and it passed unanimously.

Members of the Jewish Agency Board of Governors, which has been meeting this week, spoke about possible new candidates for Agency head. One possibility is Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai, who has been leading the government's efforts to help Ukrainian Jewry and received praised on Monday from Labor leader Merav Michaeli.

"The Labor Party insisted on the Diaspora Affairs portfolio and Minister Nachman Shai is leading the amazing work on behalf the State of Israel for Jews in Ukraine," she told her faction in the Knesset. "Shai was the first to invest millions in aid for everything that the Jews in Ukraine need, with the support of other bodies such as the Jewish Agency, for example. I stand with Minister Shai and am proud of him and of the fact that the State of Israel is doing what it should - taking responsibility for the fate of Jews at this time of distress."

When asked about the possibility of Shai shifting to the Agency, she said: "There is no need to free Nachman Shai. We know how qualified he is. But we aren't the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency."

Former MK Michal Cotler Wunsh, who was a candidate to head the Agency, expressed frustration with the unsuccessful selection process.

"At a time of growing urgency and importance, including raging war, antisemitism, immigration, and their implications for isreal and Jews worldwide, there are few platforms that can potentially transcend differences of politics, geography, denomination and age," she said. "I am saddened by the process and its results, as they are but a manifestation of the growing gap between Israel as a maturing nation state, and its role, responsibility and relationship with global Jewry. At a time of local and global political instability, the fact this process is captive to small, temporary, political considerations and needs, undermines potential realization of the vision and values of a 92 year old institution that was intended to unite, bridge and connect, enabling the creation of the State of Israel based on shared values and a shared project."



Tags Jewish Agency diaspora jews Jews in Ukraine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
2

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
3

After Ukraine, Russia warns Finland of 'military repercussions' if it joins NATO

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin
4

Russia, Ukraine say open to talks as combat continues outside Kyiv

Service members gather in a square during head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov's address, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine, in Grozny, Russia February 25, 2022.
5

Here's how to checkmate Putin - chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by