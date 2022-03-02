High air pollution expected in South on Thursday - gov't

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 2, 2022 19:13

The Environmental Protection and Health Ministries warned that beginning Thursday morning, high to very high air pollution is forecast in the Negev and the Arava due to high concentrations of respirable particulates.

The air quality is expected to improve towards the evening.

The high air pollution will be brought by a low-pressure area over the eastern Mediterranean that is expected to cause strong winds and consequently the transport of dust from Sinai.

The Environmental Protection Ministry, together with the Health Ministry, recommended that sensitive populations - including people with heart or lung conditions, the elderly, children and pregnant women - avoid strenuous physical activity outside and that the general population reduce strenuous exercise.
 

