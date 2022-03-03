Israeli ambassador to the UN meets new UNIFIL head

The Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, met on Thursday with the head of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Major General Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan meeting with new UNIFIL head Major General Lázaro Sáenz, March 3, 2022. (credit: COURTESY OF THE ISRAELI MISSION AT UN)

Erdan congratulated him on the new position, while also expressing his concern about a number of recent incidents of UNIFIL forces being attacked by Hezbollah operatives in teh area.

He futher discussed Hezbollah's consistent infringement on the movement of UNIFIL soldiers and Lebanese people, and called on the new general to investigate these incidents properly.

"The force has a very important mission but unfortunately, due to the situation today, UNIFIL is not fulfilling its mandate," said Erdan.

"If Hezbollah continues its terrorist activities, the situation could deteriorate into a confrontation and Israel will have to respond forcefully. If this happens, Hezbollah will inflict heavy disaster on all of Lebanon."