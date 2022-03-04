The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Charter aircraft carrying Russian foreign nationals held at Canadian airport

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 4, 2022 01:12

A charter aircraft carrying Russian foreign nationals has been held at the Yellowknife airport in Canada's Northwest Territories, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a tweet on Thursday.

"We will continue to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine," Alghabra added.



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
Biden granting deportation relief to Ukrainians in the United States
By REUTERS
03/04/2022 12:40 AM
CDC: More than 90% of US population in areas where can skip masks
By REUTERS
03/04/2022 12:38 AM
Ten IDF soldiers injured after vehicle overturns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2022 12:26 AM
Turkey's Erdogan appoints Vahit Kirisci as Agriculture and Forestry Min.
By REUTERS
03/04/2022 12:06 AM
Saudi Crown Prince supports reducing Ukraine crisis escalation in call
By REUTERS
03/03/2022 11:38 PM
Fiancee of Donald Trump Jr hit by Jan. 6 committee subpoena
By REUTERS
03/03/2022 11:33 PM
Ukraine stops all export of natural gas due to Russian invasion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 10:44 PM
Israeli ambassador to the UN meets new UNIFIL head
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 10:23 PM
Israel rejects Ukrainian request to block Russian media - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 10:05 PM
Ukraine-Russia war: 4 buses of Israelis arrive from Lviv to Poland
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 10:05 PM
Aircraft carrying Russian foreign nationals held up in Canada
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 09:58 PM
France's Macron launches bid for second term as president
By REUTERS
03/03/2022 09:09 PM
Clashes erupt between Israeli security forces, Palestinians in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 08:27 PM
Saudi Arabia ready to mediate between all parties related to Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/03/2022 08:23 PM
Bennett talks to IAEA chief ahead of Tehran trip
By LAHAV HARKOV
03/03/2022 08:11 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by