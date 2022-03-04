The fire at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, was extinguished early Friday morning by the country's state emergency service after it was set ablaze by shelling from Russian troops.

The news extinguishes fears that the damage to the power plant could have resulted in a major nuclear disaster.

In a statement early Friday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the targeting of the nuclear power plant was no accident.

"Russian tanks are equipped with thermal imagers, they know where to shoot," Zelensky said in a video address.

He compared the possible disaster to what occurred in 1986 at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

The Chernobyl disaster occurred after a safety test went wrong, making it unstable and leading to a chain reaction, exploding the reactor core. The nuclear cloud spread for around nine days throughout the region.

The exact death toll of the disaster is unknown, as while two people were killed in the original explosion itself, many more died throughout the following months from radiation poisoning and many more throughout the following years of cancer. According to a 2006 article published in the academic journal Nature, the death toll in the USSR alone was estimated to reach around 4,000, while extending into Western Europe, that number could be even higher, with some studies ranging from 16,000 to even 60,000.

But while the disaster itself is long gone, the damage continues to this day. As noted by Nature, many areas around the reactor and beyond are still affected by the radiation. The most prevalent type of radioactive isotope in the disaster, caesium-137, has a half-life of around 30 years, so much of the areas left abandoned by the blast could get better in the coming years, but many areas could be radioactive for centuries to come, like the 30 kilometer exclusion zone around the reactor itself.

And Russia, Zelensky argued, wants to repeat this.

"This is the first time in the history of mankind that a state has resorted to nuclear terror," the president said, noting that no one has ever fired on nuclear power stations before.

In fact, according to Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, a nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia would be 10 times worse than what happened in Chernobyl.

A nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia plant would spell catastrophe for all of Europe, he continued.

"If there is an explosion, it's the end of everything," Zelensky said. "Do not allow Europe to die from this catastrophe."

Despite the shelling-induced fire, Ukraine's regulatory body said "essential" equipment was not damaged and radiation levels at the plant had not been changed.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called for a halt in hostilities due to the dangers of a nuclear disaster if the reactors were hit. IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi is set to hold a press conference later Friday about the situation.

This is a developing story.