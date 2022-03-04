Russia is dropping cluster bombs on Ukraine, NATO's Stoltenberg says

Russia is using cluster bombs in Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"We have seen the use of cluster bombs and we have seen reports of use of other types of weapons which would be in violation of international law," he told reporters in Brussels.

