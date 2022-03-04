The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

BBC suspends news operations in Russia

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 4, 2022 18:23

The BBC said Friday it has temporarily suspended news operations within the Russian Federation while it assesses the implications of new legislation adopted by Russian authorities.

BBC News will continue its service in Russian from outside of Russia.

“The safety of our staff is paramount and we are not prepared to expose them to the risk of criminal prosecution simply for doing their jobs," BBC Director-General Tim Davie said in a statement. "I’d like to pay tribute to all of them, for their bravery, determination and professionalism."

Iran nuclear talks 'close to agreement' - UK envoy
By REUTERS
03/04/2022 05:17 PM
Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 56, 194 wounded
By REUTERS
03/04/2022 03:56 PM
Russia is dropping cluster bombs on Ukraine, NATO's Stoltenberg says
By REUTERS
03/04/2022 03:29 PM
Russian upper house backs bill for jail terms for fake news about army
By REUTERS
03/04/2022 02:35 PM
Russia accuses Ukraine of trying to make nuclear weapons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2022 02:18 PM
Israeli ambassador to Ukraine slightly injured in car accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2022 02:12 PM
Iran foreign minister says nuclear deal subject to Iran's red lines
By REUTERS
03/04/2022 12:46 PM
Ayelet Shaked: 'Israel has taken in 1,555 Ukranians'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2022 12:15 PM
At least 30 killed in Pakistan mosque suicide bombing
By REUTERS
03/04/2022 11:56 AM
S.Korea's Moon orders protection of nuclear power plant amid wildfire
By REUTERS
03/04/2022 11:04 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 6,571 new cases, 484 still in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2022 10:05 AM
Russia to introduce jail terms for spreading 'fake' info about the army
By REUTERS
03/04/2022 09:48 AM
Seven centimeters of snow risen in Mt. Hermon in the past day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2022 09:23 AM
Two people killed in car accident in the Negev region
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/04/2022 07:24 AM
Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus
By REUTERS
03/04/2022 06:17 AM
