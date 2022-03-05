Turkey's Erdogan to speak to Russia's Putin on Sunday - spokesperson

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will speak to Russia's Vladimir Putin on Sunday to discuss the war in Ukraine, spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Saturday, adding Turkey was ready to help resolve the crisis.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, Kalin repeated Turkey's offer to host talks between Ukraine and Russia and called for an immediate halt to fighting, and reiterated that Turkey could not abandon ties with either Moscow or Kyiv.

