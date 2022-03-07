Israeli airstrike targeted southern Syria - Syrian media

Syria's air defense systems were activated against an Israeli attack in the Damascus area, according to Syrian state media SANA.

SANA later reported that it was an airstrike that was targeting southern Syria.

Explosions were reportedly heard in the Syrian capital.

This is a developing story.