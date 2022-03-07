The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli airstrike targeted southern Syria - Syrian media

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 7, 2022 05:28

Updated: MARCH 7, 2022 05:38

Syria's air defense systems were activated against an Israeli attack in the Damascus area, according to Syrian state media SANA.

SANA later reported that it was an airstrike that was targeting southern Syria.

Explosions were reportedly heard in the Syrian capital.

This is a developing story.

