Alleged Israeli airstrike targets Damascus

An alleged Israeli airstrike targeted sites near Damascus on Wednesday night, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

Three Syrian soldiers were killed and material damage was caused by the strikes, according to SANA.

Initial reports by independent Syrian media indicated that the airstrike targeted sites near the Damascus International Airport and Set Zaynab.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }



One of the Israeli missiles intercepted by SyAAD as i mentioned. pic.twitter.com/vtxmMqSMfk — Andrew (@AndrewBritani) February 23, 2022

According to the Syrian Capital Voice site, two Syrian air defense missiles fell on the road leading to the Damascus International Airport.

The airstrike comes just a day after Syrian state media reported that Israel had fired a number of surface-to-surface missiles from the Golan Heights towards sites in Quneitra near the border, causing some material damage.

Last week, a number of sites were targeted by surface-to-surface missiles near Zakyah, south of Damascus. According to the Syrian Capital Voice site, Iranian militias control sites and warehouses at the sites that were targeted.

Smoke rises after airstrikes on a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria, June 15, 2017 (illustrative). (credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-FAQIR)

Two weeks ago, an anti-aircraft missile fired from Syria set off rocket sirens in and near Umm al-Fahm in northern Israel, as Syrian state media reported an alleged Israeli airstrike near Damascus. According to Syrian state news agency SANA, a Syrian soldier and five civilians were killed in the alleged Israeli airstrike.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned Israeli strikes on Syria, warning that these attacks could lead to an escalation. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad warned that Syria would respond to Israeli attacks.