Poland ready to place all its MIG-29 jets at the disposal of the US

Poland is ready to deploy all its MIG-29 jets to Rammstein Air Base in Germany and put them at the disposal of the United States, urges other NATO members to follow suit.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 8, 2022 21:13

Updated: MARCH 8, 2022 21:35
A Ukrainian MIG-29 fighter jet lands during the Clear Sky 2018 multinational military drills at Starokostiantyniv Air Base in Khmelnytskyi Region, Ukraine October 12, 2018 (photo credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)
A Ukrainian MIG-29 fighter jet lands during the Clear Sky 2018 multinational military drills at Starokostiantyniv Air Base in Khmelnytskyi Region, Ukraine October 12, 2018
(photo credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)

As fighting across Ukraine continues, Neighboring Slavic countries are providing increasing support to Ukraine, both in humanitarian efforts and military support. Poland has been one of the more outspoken supporters of Ukraine since the invasion of the country began on February 24.

Poland is ready to deploy all its MIG-29 jets to Rammstein Air Base in Germany and put them at the disposal of the United States, and urges other NATO members that own planes of that type to do the same, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Putin will never stop, he will always seek to expand his empire" Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was quotes saying.

US lawmakers pushed President Joe Biden's administration on Monday to facilitate the transfer of fighter aircraft to Ukraine from Poland and other NATO and Eastern European countries, after a plea on Saturday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The authorities of the Republic of Poland...are ready to deploy – immediately and free of charge – all their MIG-29 jets to the Rammstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America," the ministry said.

"At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities. Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions of purchase of the planes," it added.



