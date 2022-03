Russia publishes an official list of states 'unfriendly' to it 

The Russian government published a list of foreign states that it considered as having committed "unfriendly actions" against "Russia, Russian companies and citizens."

The countries, international organizations and territories considered "unfriendly" include "Australia, Albania, Andorra, United Kingdom, including Jersey, Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, Gibraltar, the member states of the European Union, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Micronesia, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, Republic of Korea, San Marino, North Macedonia, Singapore, USA, Taiwan, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Japan."

A complimentary item of legislation from Sunday holds that Russian citizens and companies must apply for a special permit to deal with "unfriendly" foreign entities.

The list was created as part of a series of laws to follow a Saturday decree by Russian President Vladamir Putin for "temporary economic measures to ensure the financial stability of the Russian Federation."

Part of the measures the list was to enforce was the law that allows Russian citizens, companies and state bodies to pay back foreign creditors in rubles.

While Israel has condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, it was not included on the list. Israel has taken on a mediation role during the conflict, seeing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett flying to Moscow on Saturday to speak with Putin.