Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asks to address Knesset

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy this week to address the Israeli parliament by videoconference, a spokesman for Levy said on Wednesday, confirming a Walla report.

Zelensky has addressed the European Union and British parliaments that way in recent days.

But Levy told him it was impossible, because the Knesset is leaving on a two-month recess on Thursday.

MK Eli Avidar, who is a former diplomat, asked Levy to convene a special session of the Knesset for Zelensky to address. But Levy said the best he could do was a meeting for the Ukrainian leader with MKs over Zoom.

"Unfortunately the Knesset will also be going through renovations so physically it'll be impossible to convene everyone back here," a source close to Levy said.