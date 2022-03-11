The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russia to allow thousands of Middle East volunteers to fight Ukraine

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said there were 16,000 volunteers in the Middle East who were ready to come to fight with Russian-backed forces in Donbas.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 11, 2022 11:14

Updated: MARCH 11, 2022 11:37
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 11, 2022. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 11, 2022.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the green light on Friday to bring in thousands of fighters from the Middle East to fight against Ukraine.

At a meeting of Russia's Security Council, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said there were 16,000 volunteers in the Middle East who were ready to come to fight with Russian-backed forces in the breakaway Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

"We know many of [these volunteers], they helped in the fight against ISIS during the last 10 years," Shoigu said, according to TASS.

"If you see that there are these people who want of their own accord, not for money, to come to help the people living in Donbas, then we need to give them what they want and help them get to the conflict zone," Putin said.

Shoigu also proposed that Western-made Javelin and Stinger missiles that were captured by the Russian army in Ukraine should be handed over to Donbas forces.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow, Russia, January 13, 2022. (credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow, Russia, January 13, 2022. (credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

"As to the delivery of arms, especially Western-made ones which have fallen into the hands of the Russian army - of course, I support the possibility of giving these to the military units of the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics," Putin said.

"Please do this," he told Shoigu.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 soon after Putin recognized the breakaway territories as independent states, in an action condemned internationally as illegal.

Russia says its "special military operation" in Ukraine was a forced response to what it calls genocide by Ukraine against Russian speakers in the east of the country - a pretext rejected by Kyiv and the West as baseless war propaganda.

Shoigu said the Russian military planned to strengthen its Western border after what he said was an increase in Western military units on Russia's border.

Ukraine has accepted thousands of foreign volunteers to aid in its fight against Russia. They have all been incorporated in the International Legion, with some even being eligible for a spot in a foreign volunteer special forces unit, and all of them are eligible for Ukrainian citizenship.

It is unclear what benefits foreign volunteers to Russia would be entitled to, if any.

This is a developing story.



