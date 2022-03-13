Explosions were heard in the area of Lviv in western Ukraine for the first time in Russia's ongoing invasion of its neighboring country.

According to Ukrainian news outlet the New Voice of Ukraine, air raid sirens in Lviv were heard from 3:31 a.m. to 6:33 a.m. local time and residents reported hearing several loud explosions.

Ukraine's Center for International Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, a military training base less than 25 kilometers from the border with Poland, was bombed on Sunday when eight missiles were fired at it, the Lviv Regional Military Administration said on Facebook

Information about the victims is currently unknown and the details of the attack are currently being investigated. However, according to army spokesperson Anton Mironovich, preliminary data suggests there are no casualties, Interfax reported.

Fighting continues on the 18th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though no significant changes have since been made, according to Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian military accused Russian forces of continuing to use civilian infrastructure for the purposes of their ongoing invasion, which includes disguising themselves as Ukrainian civilians or soldiers.

The Ukrainian military also accused Russian forces of targeting civilians and seizing their personal belongings.

The military further reported that Russian forces have suffered heavy casualties throughout the conflict, with many soldiers wounded in Ukraine being treated at medical facilities in southeastern Belarus.

Due to Russia's losses, the Ukrainian army believes they may begin transferring 1,500 more soldiers into the conflict.

Airstrikes also targeted an airfield in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk, according to the city's Mayor Ruslan Martsinkov, with explosions being heard throughout the city.

Writing on Facebook Sunday morning, he urged residents to heed air raid warnings and to move away from areas near the airport. However, he also urged calm and to listen to official sources.

"I remind you that the enemy's goal is to sow panic and fear," he wrote.

In addition, artillery shelling in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine reportedly caused a gas pipeline to be damaged, as well as several houses, NV reported, citing the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

In addition, in Luhansk, Russian forces reportedly used illegal phosphorous munitions, with law enforcement official Oleksiy Biloshitskyi sharing footage of what he claims is its use on social media.

This is a developing story.