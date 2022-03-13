The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Putin using chemical weapons in Ukraine would be NATO game-changer - Duda

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 13, 2022 11:51

Updated: MARCH 13, 2022 12:42

Poland's President Andrzej Duda said in an interview on Sunday that the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine by Russia would be a game-changer and NATO would have to think seriously about how to respond.

Asked if the use of chemical weapons by Putin would be a red line for NATO at which point it has to get involved, Duda told BBC television: "If he uses any weapons of mass destruction then this will be a game-changer in the whole thing."

"For sure, the North Atlantic Alliance and its leaders led by the United States will have to sit at the table and they will really have to think seriously what to do because then it starts to be dangerous."

Since President Vladimir Putin launched the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the United States has been concerned that the NATO alliance should not get dragged into a wider war with Russia.

Western officials said on Friday that Russia might use chemical weapons in Ukraine in a "false flag" attack to provide a retrospective justification for its invasion, but there was nothing to suggest a broader use of such weapons in the war.

On Wednesday, Washington denied renewed Russian accusations that Washington was operating biowarfare labs in Ukraine, calling the claims "laughable" and suggesting Moscow may be laying the groundwork to use a chemical or biological weapon.

There was no immediate response from the Russian embassy in Washington to the US assertions on Wednesday.

Qatar calls to exercise restraint

Qatar's foreign minister called on all parties to "exercise restraint" and to avoid further escalation over Ukraine in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, a Qatari foreign ministry statement said on Sunday.

Sheik Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba that Qatar urged "all parties to exercise restraint, resolve disputes through constructive dialog and diplomatic methods, and to settle international disputes by peaceful means," the statement said.



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
Ukraine official: Israel, Turkey can mediate talks with Russia
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 12:57 PM
Japan's Denso hit by apparent ransomware attack - NHK
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 11:38 AM
1 dead, several injured after bus of 50 Ukrainians in Italy overturns
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 10:41 AM
Russia's Gazprom continues gas shipments via Ukraine at same volume
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 09:48 AM
Kinneret rises 7 cm over the weekend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2022 07:41 AM
Iran suspends talks with Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 07:25 AM
NY Museum of Modern Art patron stabs 2 staff when denied admission
By REUTERS
03/13/2022 12:56 AM
IDF arrests Palestinian who tried to infiltrate from Gaza into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2022 12:03 AM
Ukraine says Russia plans to control Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant - IAEA
By REUTERS
03/12/2022 11:54 PM
Man in critical condition after falling in Hadassah parking lot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2022 11:18 PM
Olympian who survived Munich Massacre dies at 95
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2022 10:05 PM
Former State Comptroller Eliezer Goldberg passes away at 90
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2022 07:57 PM
US ready to take diplomatic steps Ukraine will find helpful
By REUTERS
03/12/2022 06:04 PM
Zelensky to Bennet: Russia talks could take place in Jerusalem
By REUTERS
03/12/2022 04:05 PM
Saudi Arabia executes 81 men for terrorism, other charges
By REUTERS
03/12/2022 03:45 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by