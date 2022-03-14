A new round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held on Monday via video link and will start at 10:30 a.m. Kyiv time, Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, said on Monday morning.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister said on Monday that Ukraine in the talks will again attempt to get humanitarian supplies through to Mariupol.

