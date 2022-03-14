Sex-abuser Moshe Ivgy released from prison after six months

Moshe Ivgy, an Israeli actor who was sentenced to prison after sexually harassing and assaulting multiple women, was released after only six months of his sentence.

He was supposed to be in prison for 11 months. A judicial release committee decided to release him early, and the prosecution didn't refute the decision.

Ivgy was convicted for indecent acts and sexual harassment towards four women, though as many as 12 came forward.

"We are extremely disappointed in the management of the prosecution in this case, and the feeling that there isn't any actual protection and fight for justice when it comes to sexual assault," Hagit Pe'er, the head of the Na'amat women's organization, said.