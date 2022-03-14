Taiwan jets scramble again as China air force enters air defense zone

Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Monday to warn away 13 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense zone, Taiwan's defense ministry said.

Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has complained of repeated such missions by Chinese aircraft over the past two years or so.

