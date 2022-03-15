The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russia imposed sanctions against Biden and Blinken

Russia said on Tuesday it had put US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top officials on a "stop list."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 15, 2022 16:54

Updated: MARCH 15, 2022 17:26
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden at the White House this week – tough decision to make. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden at the White House this week – tough decision to make.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

Russia has imposed personal sanctions against President Joe Biden and representatives of the US leadership and persons associated with them on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"In response to a series of unprecedented sanctions prohibiting, among other things, entry into the United States for senior officials of the Russian Federation...From March 15, President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Secretary of Defense L. Austin and 10 others are included in the Russian 'stop list' and are to be sanctioned in retaliation and are barred from entering Russia," The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministry said it was maintaining official relations with Washington and if necessary would make sure that high-level contacts with the people on the list could take place.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, many Western countries announced large-scale sanctions against Russia, primarily against the banking sector and the supply of high-tech products. In addition, many brands have announced the termination of work in the country.

The Kremlin called these measures an economic war like no other as their economy took massive hits on all fronts.



