The last group of Belarusian diplomats left Ukraine - report

The Belarusian Ambassador to Ukraine Igor Sokil stated that the embassy has completed the evacuation of its staff, according to Belarusian state agency BelTA.

The ambassador cited "intolerable working conditions" as the reasoning for the evacuation - in particular, all financial accounts of the embassy were blocked, and the embassy staff allegedly faced "threats of physical violence."

