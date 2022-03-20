Police officer stabbed in Jerusalem's Ras al-Amud, suspect at large

An Israeli police officer was stabbed Sunday in east Jerusalem's Ras al-Amud neighborhood while another person suffered light injuries.

The police officer is around 20 years old and suffered a stab wound to the upper body. He is conscious and in moderate condition, according to Magen David Adom.

The police officer was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center by MDA personnel for treatment.

Another person was lightly injured, suffering an injury to the hand, but received treatment at the scene.

Clashes between residents of the predominantly Arab neighborhood and police later developed on the spot, with two residents getting injured as a result, according to KAN.



חשד לפיגוע דקירה בשכונת ראס אל עמוד בירושלים: עימותים בין תושבים למשטרה התפתחו במקום, 2 תושבים ערבים נפצעו קל@SuleimanMas1 @coren_ido pic.twitter.com/aCEdOmA6jC — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 20, 2022

The attacker was not apprehended and has fled. According to Israeli media, the suspect was seen fleeing into Jerusalem's Old City.

Police forces are on the scene and continuing to search for the suspect.

The stabbing comes amid an ongoing uptick of similar incidents in the city over the past few weeks.

On Saturday, a 35-year-old man was stabbed and lightly wounded on Hebron Road near the First Station in Jerusalem on Saturday morning in a suspected terrorist attack.

The man was attacked while jogging, police said. He and other civilians nearby tussled with the attacker, a 28-year-old Palestinian from the nearby Abu Tor neighborhood, until police arrived at the scene.

The attacker moved toward the officers, ignoring their warnings, when he was then shot in the leg and seriously injured, according to a Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic.

On Friday, the Israel Police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced that it had uncovered a Hamas cell that has been operating in east Jerusalem in recent years.

On March 6, a terrorist stabbed and lightly injured one police officer and moderately injured another at the Bab al-Huta section of Jerusalem’s Old City before the suspect was shot and killed by officers.

Another two officers were stabbed near the Temple Mount the next day. Hamas claimed responsibility for the second stabbing.

"The stabbing attacks in the last few days are another example of how terrorists and extremists will continue to undermine our attempts to celebrate springtime holidays for the first time in two years without restrictions," Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev said in a statement.

This is a developing story.