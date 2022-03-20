The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Police officer stabbed in Jerusalem's Ras al-Amud, suspect at large

The police officer is around 20 years old and is conscious. According to Israeli media, the suspect was seen fleeing into Jerusalem's Old City.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 20, 2022 17:05

Updated: MARCH 20, 2022 17:32
Police clash with Palestinians during a protest at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem Old City on February 28, 2022. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Police clash with Palestinians during a protest at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem Old City on February 28, 2022.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

An Israeli police officer was stabbed Sunday in east Jerusalem's Ras al-Amud neighborhood while another person suffered light injuries.

The police officer is around 20 years old and suffered a stab wound to the upper body. He is conscious and in moderate condition, according to Magen David Adom.

The police officer was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center by MDA personnel for treatment.

Another person was lightly injured, suffering an injury to the hand, but received treatment at the scene.

Clashes between residents of the predominantly Arab neighborhood and police later developed on the spot, with two residents getting injured as a result, according to KAN.

The attacker was not apprehended and has fled. According to Israeli media, the suspect was seen fleeing into Jerusalem's Old City.

Police forces are on the scene and continuing to search for the suspect.

The stabbing comes amid an ongoing uptick of similar incidents in the city over the past few weeks.

On Saturday, a 35-year-old man was stabbed and lightly wounded on Hebron Road near the First Station in Jerusalem on Saturday morning in a suspected terrorist attack.

The man was attacked while jogging, police said. He and other civilians nearby tussled with the attacker, a 28-year-old Palestinian from the nearby Abu Tor neighborhood, until police arrived at the scene.

The attacker moved toward the officers, ignoring their warnings, when he was then shot in the leg and seriously injured, according to a Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic.

On Friday, the Israel Police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced that it had uncovered a Hamas cell that has been operating in east Jerusalem in recent years.

On March 6, a terrorist stabbed and lightly injured one police officer and moderately injured another at the Bab al-Huta section of Jerusalem’s Old City before the suspect was shot and killed by officers.

Another two officers were stabbed near the Temple Mount the next day. Hamas claimed responsibility for the second stabbing.

"The stabbing attacks in the last few days are another example of how terrorists and extremists will continue to undermine our attempts to celebrate springtime holidays for the first time in two years without restrictions," Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev said in a statement.

This is a developing story.



Tags East Jerusalem police old city jerusalem stabbing in jerusalem stabbing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
3

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
4

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by