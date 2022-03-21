Border Police evacuates, demolishes two West Bank outposts

Border Police officers on Monday evacuated two Mateh Binyamin Regional Council outposts in the West Bank, demolishing some 20 illegally built structures in the outposts, KAN News reported.

Eight Israeli families from Maoz Esther and Aa'ira Shachar, two small outposts in the Binyamin area, were evacuated as part of the demolition, carried out by some 400 Border Police officers.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"Defense Minister Benny Gantz forgot how to be Jewish," Yesha council head David Elhayani told KAN News during the evacuations, echoing the words spoken by opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu on the Left, from 1997.

This is the fourth time the Maoz Esther outpost has been evacuated since its establishment.