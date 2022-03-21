Bennett makes surprise visit to Egypt for talks with Sisi - report

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has made a surprise visit to Egypt, Israeli media reported on Monday and is set to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Bennett and Sisi met in September of last year in Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss bilateral ties on security, geopolitical and economic matters between the neighboring countries.

It was the first public meeting in Egypt between an Israeli prime minister and an Egyptian president in a decade. After the September visit, the prime minister said “we created a foundation for deep ties in the future,” with a diplomatic source stating a "very important" bond was created between the two leaders.

One of the agreements discussed during the September meeting is a new flight route between Tel Aviv and Sharm e-Sheikh. The route is set to be inaugurated on the intermediary days of Passover, the Prime Minister's Office announced last week.

This is a developing story.