New flight route between Egypt and Israel to open during Passover

A flight route between Tel Aviv and Sharm El Sheikh that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi agreed to establish during a meeting in September will be inaugurated on the intermediary days of Passover, Bennett's office announced on Wednesday.

Egyptian and Israeli authorities finalized the details in recent days, with an agreement reached on Tuesday by an Israeli envoy led by the Shin Bet in Egypt.

The agreement was reached after work by the Shin Bet, National Security Council and additional officials in the Egyptian government.

Bennett called the agreement "another step in warming up the peace agreement between Israel and Egypt."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on September 13, 2021. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

"Cooperation between the two countries is expanding in many areas, and this contributes to both peoples and the stability of the region. Israel is opening up to the countries of the region, and the basis for this long-standing recognition is the peace between Israel and Egypt. Therefore, on both sides we need to invest in strengthening this relationship, and that is what we are doing," said Bennett.

The prime minister thanked the Shin Bet for leading the formulation of the security framework that will enable the operation of the flight route.