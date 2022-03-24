The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Attempt to burn down mosque near Nablus reported - police

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 24, 2022 14:20

Updated: MARCH 24, 2022 14:21

Israel Police received a complaint on Thursday about an attempt to set a mosque on fire in Zeita Jamma'in, a town southwest of Nablus, the police reported.

The walls were spray-painted with the words "Jews are not quiet when we are murdered."

Police and IDF forces are preparing to enter the town.

This is a developing story.

Kremlin says UK's Johnson is most active anti-Russian leader
By REUTERS
03/24/2022 01:40 PM
Israeli Olympian gold medalist Linoy Ashram to retire - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2022 12:14 PM
Kremlin says Abramovich played early role in Ukraine peace talks
By REUTERS
03/24/2022 12:04 PM
Two famous Russian musicians have fled Russia to Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2022 11:24 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 13,603 new cases, 301 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2022 09:51 AM
China's foreign minister visits Afghanistan
By REUTERS
03/24/2022 09:36 AM
Chinese search for second black box from crashed jet
By REUTERS
03/24/2022 05:02 AM
Russian regulator blocks Google News, cites Ukraine conflict
By REUTERS
03/24/2022 03:28 AM
US airline CEOs urge Biden to lift COVID mask mandate -letter
By REUTERS
03/24/2022 01:21 AM
US FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer
By REUTERS
03/24/2022 12:08 AM
Russian move on Ukraine aid fails at UN Security Council
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 11:40 PM
IAF acquires three new F-35s, will land in Israel on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 11:27 PM
US says it is unclear if issues in Iran talks will be resolved
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 08:18 PM
Finance Minister to visit Britain and Cyprus, strengthen economic ties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 07:44 PM
Police arrest suspect carrying knife, Palestinian flag at Temple Mount
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/23/2022 07:19 PM
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
