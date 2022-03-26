Two Arab-Israelis arrested for throwing stones at IDF soldiers

Two Kalansuwa residents were arrested by Israel Police on Friday night for throwing stones towards IDF officers in a military base near Mount Carmel.

Police opened an investigation following reports of the stone-throwing and subsequently arrested the two Arab-Israeli men aged 22 and 38 respectively.

The two men will be brought before the Haifa Magistrate's Court on Saturday evening as police seek to extend their arrests.

The IDF soldiers were not harmed in the incident, police said.