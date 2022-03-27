The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Two Israelis killed in shooting attack in Hadera, attackers shot dead

Six injured, two of them police officers • Shooters killed by security forces at the scene

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 27, 2022 20:57

Updated: MARCH 27, 2022 21:26
Police tape is seen in Jerusalem as coronavirus restrictions are imposed on the city. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Police tape is seen in Jerusalem as coronavirus restrictions are imposed on the city.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Two Israelis were killed and six, including two Israel Police officers, were injured in a shooting attack in Hadera, northern Israel, on Sunday evening, Hadera mayor Zvi Gendelman confirmed.

The shooters, two individuals yet to be identified, were shot dead by security forces who were incidentally near the scene of the attack.  

The circumstances of the incident are still unclear, and large numbers of police and emergency services are on site. 

Three of the injured were evacuated to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.

The attack comes as Israel is hosting a major summit in the Negev with foreign ministers from the United States, Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

The attack also comes less than a week after the Beersheba terror attack, in which four Israelis were killed by a Bedouin-Israeli shooter who was killed by a civilian at the scene.

This is a developing story. 



