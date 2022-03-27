Two Israelis killed in shooting attack in Hadera, attackers shot dead

Two Israelis were killed and six, including two Israel Police officers, were injured in a shooting attack in Hadera, northern Israel, on Sunday evening, Hadera mayor Zvi Gendelman confirmed.

The shooters, two individuals yet to be identified, were shot dead by security forces who were incidentally near the scene of the attack.

The circumstances of the incident are still unclear, and large numbers of police and emergency services are on site.

Three of the injured were evacuated to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.

The attack comes as Israel is hosting a major summit in the Negev with foreign ministers from the United States, Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

The attack also comes less than a week after the Beersheba terror attack, in which four Israelis were killed by a Bedouin-Israeli shooter who was killed by a civilian at the scene.

This is a developing story.