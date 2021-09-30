The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces near Gaza border - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 11:55
A 41-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed by IDF soldiers along the border of the central Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian reports.
Reports from Gaza claimed that the Palestinian, identified as Muhammad Ammar, was hunting for birds.
German 96-year-old Nazi war crimes suspect flees ahead of trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2021 12:27 PM
Flight carrying Americans from Kabul has departed UAE
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2021 11:46 AM
Pipe bomb found in bushes in Jaffa
Missile found in water at Jaffa port, IDF at scene
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid lands in Bahrain
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,550 new cases, 639 serious cases
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting in 'full swing' - USGS
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2021 09:49 AM
Death toll in Ecuador prison riot rises to 116, six decapitated
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2021 04:56 AM
N.Korea's Kim offers to restore inter-Korean hotline, slams US
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2021 03:29 AM
US says it won't normalize or upgrade Syria ties
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2021 02:24 AM
US and Mexico to hold high-level security talks on October 8 in Mexica
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2021 02:21 AM
US House panel probing Jan. 6 Capitol riot issues 11 subpoenas
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/30/2021 01:55 AM
Three arrested after South Hebron Hills stone-throwing
Prime Minister Bennett lands in Israel
Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks with Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by