Police attacked after chase in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda

A police officer was lightly injured after being attacked by two suspects he was chasing through the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem on Wednesday. The background of the incident is as of yet unclear.

Police forces were initially called to the scene due to reports of suspects seen at the market. The suspects ran when the police arrived and, after a chase on foot, attacked the police.

During the confrontation, police officers fired at the lower body of one of the suspects, lightly wounding him.

Initial reports indicated that one of the suspects was carrying a knife.

The commander of the Jerusalem District of Israel Police has arrived at the scene.

شهود عيان في سوق #محنيه_يهودا غرب #القدس الشرطة الاسرائيلية فتحت النار على فلسطينييْن للاشتباه بهم فقط واصابتهم في المنطقة السفلية من الجسد pic.twitter.com/wvhi93xZea — Fehmi Shtewe (@FehmiShtewe) March 30, 2022

The incident comes after 11 Israelis were killed in three terrorist attacks in one week in Beersheba, Hadera and Bnei Brak.

This is a developing story.