After battling disease, Gilad Schalit's father, Noam, passes away at 67

Noam Schalit, the father of Gilad Schalit, passed away on Wednesday evening after battling cancer, Israeli media reported.

Schalit was freed from a Hamas prison in 2011 after five years in captivity. Noam was especially active during those years in the efforts to free his son.

In particular, Noam organized a walk from his home in Mitzpe Hila in the Galilee to Jerusalem to demand that the government work to free his son. He received widespread support from the Israeli public.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Gilad was kidnapped on June 25, 2006, when the tank he was serving in along the Gaza Strip was attacked by Hamas terrorists who infiltrated the Israeli side of the border through a tunnel they dug near the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The tank’s commander, Lt. Hanan Barak, as well as the other soldier in the tank, St.-Sgt. Pavel Slutsker, were killed, and one other soldier was wounded. Schalit was abducted and brought back to the Strip, where he was held until a prisoner exchange deal was agreed upon.

GILAD SCHALIT is reunited with his father, Noam, at the Tel Nof air base in 2011 after ve years being held in captivity (credit: ARIEL HERMONI/IDF/REUTERS)

He was handed back to Israel in a deal brokered by German and Egyptian mediators on October 18, 2011, five years after he was abducted, in exchange for 1,027 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

Hamas currently holds the bodies of two IDF soldiers killed in the 2014 war, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, as well as two Israeli civilians believed to be alive – Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengistu.

The funeral will take place in Mitzpe Hila on Thursday.