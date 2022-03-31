IDF exchanges fire with Palestinian gunmen in Jenin

IDF exchanged fire with gunmen in Jenin on Thursday, after they entered the city in order to arrest suspects in connection to the Bnei Brak terror attack, Israeli media reported.

Three Palestinians were killed in the fire exchanged, according to Army Radio.

