Man killed in ultralight aircraft crash in central Israel

A 70-year-old man was killed when his ultralight aircraft crashed in the Hefer Valley in the Sharon region of central Israel on Saturday afternoon.

MDA medics and paramedics arrived on the scene of the crash after Israeli Fire and Rescue services rescued the man from the crashed aircraft in critical condition.

They were forced to determine his death on the scene of the crash.

"We entered the farming land with the ambulances and found the crashed plane. The pilot was trapped inside the wreckage while non-responsive and suffering from a severe head injury. We had no choice but to confirm his death," said MDA paramedics present at the scene.

Ultralight aircraft are lightweight one or two-seat fixed-wing aircraft, and they account for a significant portion of civilian-owned aircraft across the world.

This is a developing story.