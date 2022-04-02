The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Man killed in ultralight aircraft crash in central Israel

Ultralight aircraft are lightweight one or two-seat fixed-wing aircraft

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 2, 2022 17:38

Updated: APRIL 2, 2022 17:57
The crashed aircraft in central Israel (photo credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESUCE SERVICES)
The crashed aircraft in central Israel
(photo credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESUCE SERVICES)

A 70-year-old man was killed when his ultralight aircraft crashed in the Hefer Valley in the Sharon region of central Israel on Saturday afternoon.

MDA medics and paramedics arrived on the scene of the crash after Israeli Fire and Rescue services rescued the man from the crashed aircraft in critical condition.

They were forced to determine his death on the scene of the crash.

"We entered the farming land with the ambulances and found the crashed plane. The pilot was trapped inside the wreckage while non-responsive and suffering from a severe head injury. We had no choice but to confirm his death," said MDA paramedics present at the scene.

Ultralight aircraft are lightweight one or two-seat fixed-wing aircraft, and they account for a significant portion of civilian-owned aircraft across the world. 

This is a developing story.



Tags Magen David Adom mda plane crash aircraft
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region
5

All 42 children who were reported missing on school trip were found

Nahal Og

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by