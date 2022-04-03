The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Secret Hamas-level 'weed tunnel' found in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 3, 2022 09:07

Updated: APRIL 3, 2022 09:15

Israeli police last week found a secret 20 square meter "cannabis tunnel" underground in Tel Sheva that was of such complexity that it could rival the secret Hamas tunnels from Gaza into Israel.

Found during an operation to find drug labs in the area, the secret tunnel was discovered in a sewer shaft beneath a "seemingly innocent manhole cover" in a residential compound.

Police find secret Hamas-level "cannabis tunnel" in Tel Sheva. (Video credit: Police Spokesperson's Unit)

"We immediately realized that it was a tunnel leading to an underground drug lab," police intelligence officer Maj. Itai Buharis said in a statement.

This tunnel was no small, shoddy creation either, with Buharis explaining that the people who dug it had to use significant resources, as its size and complexity rivaled the Hamas terrorist tunnels between Gaza and Israel.

The lab in question had sophisticated methods for the growth of illegal narcotic substances. Around 177 seedlings were confiscated by police and the landlord of the compound was arrested and taken for questioning.

The tunnel is extensive, to be sure, but it isn't the longest secret tunnel related to a cannabis lab found in Israel before.

In October 2021, police found a 120-meter-long "cannabis tunnel" in Amioz, a Moshav within the Eshkol area. 

At that time, police were able to find 461 seedlings valued in the millions of shekels and were found at a place where drugs were found in the past. Three suspects were arrested at the scene, according to Walla.

This is a developing story.



