Palestinian man gets life sentence for murdering Esther Horgen

The Salem Military Court on Sunday sentenced Palestinian Mohammad Maroh Kabaha to life in prison with a NIS 3.2 million fine for the murder of Esther Horgen on December 20, 2020.

Kabaha was convicted in October 2021 following his confession as well as his indictment in February 2021.

According to the indictment, Kabaha planned the attack some six weeks in advance.

One reason was to avenge the death of his friend Camal Abu Wae’r – a Palestinian prisoner who fell sick and died in jail.

Looking for a place to carry out an attack, Kabaha allegedly went through a hole in the security barrier, and found that a number of Israelis took strolls in the Reihan Forest.

Esther Horgen (credit: COURTESY THE FAMILY)

On December 20, 2020 while smuggling cigarettes in the forest near the fence, he spotted Horgen, who was walking alone.

When their eyes met, she tried to run and scream, but he caught up to her after a race of about 15 meters and threw her to the ground.

He then smashed her head repeatedly with a large rock until she was dead.

Following this, he went home, showered, changed his clothes and fled into the hills.

Israeli security forces located and arrested him within days.

The Horgen family and their lawyer, former IDF West Bank chief prosecutor Maurice Hirsch have praised the court decisions, but slammed the Palestinian Authority, saying that it has created an atmosphere of incitement that encouraged Kabaha to commit the murder.

Kabaha was also given a further three years in his sentence.