At least six dead, nine injured, in downtown Sacramento shooting - police

The shooting occurred at about 2:00 a.m. local time in a stretch of downtown near the Golden 1 Center, an arena where the Sacramento Kings basketball team plays and major concerts take place

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 3, 2022 15:30

Updated: APRIL 3, 2022 16:01
A sheriff's deputy puts up crime scene tape following a shooting at a church in Sacramento, California, US, February 28, 2022. (photo credit: Fred Greaves/Reuters)
A sheriff's deputy puts up crime scene tape following a shooting at a church in Sacramento, California, US, February 28, 2022.
(photo credit: Fred Greaves/Reuters)

At least six people died and at least nine were injured in an early-morning shooting in Sacramento, California, the city's police department said on Twitter.

The shooting occurred at about 2:00 a.m. local time in a stretch of downtown near the Golden 1 Center, an arena where the Sacramento Kings basketball team plays and major concerts take place, the local ABC News affiliate reported.

Police said several blocks were closed while they investigate, but released no details on the ages or identities of the victims. Videos posted online showed people shouting and running in the street.

Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

The incident comes a little more than a month after a man shot and killed his three children and a fourth person before taking his own life in the same city.

Police officers escort people following a shooting at a church in Sacramento, California, US, February 28, 2022. (credit: Fred Greaves/Reuters) Police officers escort people following a shooting at a church in Sacramento, California, US, February 28, 2022. (credit: Fred Greaves/Reuters)


Tags violence shooting California
